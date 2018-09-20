Sherry Anne appears with Bill Gaither during Deaf Awareness Month

Written by Staff on September 20, 2018 – 12:16 pm -

Recently, gospel music artist Sherry Anne appeared with the Gaither Vocal Band at the beautiful Landmark Theater in Syracuse, New York.

Sherry Anne is an accomplished vocalist, chiropractor, and author, having been a part of the SGNScoops Magazine team in the past. On September 15, she shared the stage with Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band.

“Always such a joy and honor to sing with Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band,” says Sherry Anne. Not only did she grace the stage with the popular group, she was also invited to share her story, hoping to inspire the audience to keep working toward their dreams.

Overcoming the great hurdles of hearing and speech impairment at birth, Sherry Anne was able to pursue and achieve many goals, obtaining her Doctor of Chiropractic and honing her special vocal talent. She has first-hand experience in the challenges of hearing loss and was thrilled to appear at the GVB concert, able to share her story during #deafawarenessmonth.

A videotaping of the beautiful vocalist’s appearance was obtained and is shown below.

For more information on Sherry Anne’s ministry, click here.

Read the full SGNScoops August Magazine Here.

Download the PDF of August SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops On Facebook HEREListen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related