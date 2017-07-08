Sherry Anne to Sing at Gaither Vocal Band Concert at Kleinhans Music Hall

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 8, 2017 – 2:33 pm -

Buffalo, NY. Inspirational singer Sherry Anne of Utica, NY, has been invited to sing at the Friday, July 14, 2017 Gaither Vocal Band concert at the historic, 2400-seat Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo, NY.

Sherry Anne, born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, sings with an elegant voice and shares a powerful message of overcoming obstacles that perfectly fits the message of hope delivered by Gaither Vocal Band events.

‘I am very excited that Mr. Gaither has invited me to sing a song at this special Buffalo concert featuring The Gaither Vocal Band,’ said Sherry Anne.

Sherry Anne was voted among the Top 10 Favorite New Artists by The Singing News fans in 2016 and 2017. She is a National Quartet Convention Showcase winner and has performed at such events as Singing in the Sun and the National Southern Gospel and Harvest Festival at Dollywood. Her television appearances include 100 Huntley Street, TBN, and Down Home Gospel. Her breakout CD was recorded at Gaither Studios in Alexandria, IN.

Multi-Grammy Award winner and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Century Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band are the beloved standard bearers of Gospel music. The individual gifts of Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttle, and Reggie Smith blend into unparalleled harmony that delivers a message of grace, hope and redemption. The group is internationally celebrated for sharing the timeless standards and new favorites of Gospel music with a mix of humor and the joy that resides in Gospel music.

Sherry Anne followers are organizing a charter bus to the July 14 concert with The Gaither Vocal Band with a special appearance by Sherry Anne that will pick up passengers in the Central NY communities of New Hartford and Syracuse. For availability, cost and details, contact Linda at 315-732-7033.

Learn more about Sherry Anne and her touring and women’s conferences schedule at www.sherryanne.com. More information and touring schedule for The Gaither Vocal Band is online at www.gaither.com.

