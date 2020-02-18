SINGER, INSTRUMENTALIST, PRODUCER CHRIS GOLDEN NOMINATED FOR MULTIPLE AWARDS

Written by scoopsnews on February 18, 2020 – 1:43 pm -

Nashville, TN – Chris Golden is celebrating another stellar year in the music industry. After being named 2019 Entertainer of theYear at the Inspirational Country Music Association Awards, he has been nominated in four categories this year. The 25th Annual ICMA Awards will take place on April 16, 2020 and Golden has been nominated as Entertainer of the Year, Musician of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Producer of the Year.Golden has received nominations for numerous other awards, including Absolutely Gospel Country Artist of the Year.

Chris Golden’s history in the music industry is epic and spans the genres. He has roots from his tenure on tour with Alabama, Restless Heart, and the Oak Ridge Boys, but his heart for serving the Lord has led him to where he is today. Golden’sability to captivate an audience with an inspirational message has afforded him opportunities to perform for every living United States President, Dollywood, The Opry House, Larry’s Country Diner, and on tour in Israel. He has opened for Lee Greenwood, Jimmy Fortune, T. Graham Brown and The Gatlins… doing gospel music at all of those shows. Golden is taking gospel music everywhere he goes, sharing a message through his music. “He doesn’t preach, but you get the message,” shared Reverend Jay Jackson.

Golden has produced some noteworthy albums for artists such as female vocalists Delnora Reed and Elaine Roy, Faith Country, and reigning ICMA award winner, Greg McDougaland was thrilled to see McDougal named 2019 Music Evangelist of the Year. Golden shared, “I’ve been blessed to work with some of the most talented people in the music industry, and I’m excited to see artists I produce doing so well.” His ability to play multiple instruments allows him to hear the arrangements coming together before the tracks are even recorded, which is an asset to the groups he produces records for. He played six instruments on the latest album for on his own single “Grateful,”which just hit number one on the charts, making it the fourth number one single he has produced recently. The “Grateful”video also won video of the year in 2019.

It is rare that an artist with such renowned experience, roots and raw talent is so down-to-earth, but that is the heart of Chris Golden. The sincerity in his heart and his love for the Lord was unmistakable as he sang “Thank you Lord for this Day” on TBN’s The Huckabee Show. Mike Huckabee said, “God hasdefinitely given you the gift!” Golden looks forward to another exciting year in ministry, sharing his talent through a message of hope wherever the good Lord takes him.

Visit Chris Golden online at: http://www.chrisgolden.net/ to learn more and be sure to like his Facebook page to stay in touch with his latest news. If you’d like to bring Chris to your church or special event for a concert, you can reach him at (615) 479-6101.

Artist Contact: Chris Golden – chrisgoldenmusic@gmail.com – (615) 479-6101

Publicity contact: Marcie Gray – publicity@marciegmanagement.com – (865) 804-8200

Grateful Video Link: https://youtu.be/qMNWhkrThDs

Promo Photo Credit: Chris Golden

