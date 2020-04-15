SINGING IN THE SOUTH SHOWCASES FACEBOOK LIVE ONLINE STREAMING CONCERT SERIES

Written by Staff on April 15, 2020 – 8:20 am -

With the current state of gospel music given the COVID-19 virus and the “Stay At Home” social distance mandates, a partnership was formed to showcase select artists, their music and ministries with Singing In The South Concerts.

WOTG Radio Network, Simonis Productions, Classic Artists Music Group, along with Singing In The South Concert Series, invited some of today’s southern gospel artists for a special Facebook LIVE concert series. The LIVE STREAMING concerts starts April 17 with Charlie Griffin and Second Chance Ministries as the first weekend guests. The concerts are slated to continue through May 2020. The concerts may be extended based on the “Stay At Home” mandates issued by local and state governments.

Most concerts will be on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00 pm EST hosted by Andrew Brunet of Singing In The South. Brunet’s love of gospel music is unmatched. With his regular duties as host of multiple radio programs and podcasts, he promotes gospel concerts and artists in the Carolinas. Each artist concert promises to be filled with lots of music, laughs and energy.

Current artists confirmed for this special Singing In The South Internet concert series includes:

April 17 – Charlie Griffin

April 18 – 2nd Chance Ministries

April 24 – Derek & Jana Simonis

April 25 – Chordsmen Quartet

April 30 – Ben Waites

May 1 – Inheritance

May 2 – Mark Dubbeld Family

May 8 – The Sheltons

May 9 – Pine Ridge Boys

May 15 – Diplomats

May 16 – Jay Humphreys Trio

Each ONLINE LIVE STREAMING event will be one hour showcasing music, testimonies, a Q and A session with each artist and will have lots of artist fun. A special donation link will be set up to support the various music ministries with information links to their websites and social media options.

Derek Simonis of Simonis Productions will be engineering the production of this once in a lifetime concert series. His background in gospel music includes extensive work in web and graphic design, full time performance with Liberty and as a working partner with Classic Artists Music Group. Simonis shares, “We are excited to be part of this special LIVE STREAMING concert series. With the Corona life style changes, this allows us the opportunity to share some great talent, ministries and just to present Jesus to so many people.”

Classic Artists Music Group’s Charlie Griffin states, “With COVID-19 our social habits are changing. But the message of Christ and the Good News has not changed. So, we are working to use our tools to reach more people. From our music family we will be introducing some new music family members and just sharing the best gospel music possible. I am excited at this opportunity and look forward to reaching more people with Christs life changing message.”

WOTG Radio Network will broadcast the Facebook LIVE STREAMING ONLINE events on their radio network of music channels. Up to nineteen channels will be airing this special concert series.

After the ONLINE concert performances, each special event will be archived on YouTube with each artist and/ or partnering vendors.

For more information on this concert series contact Singing In The South at 803-374-4069 or Classic Artists Music Group at 704-552-9060.

