Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase at Creekside 2017

Written by Staff on October 17, 2017 – 2:21 pm -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (October 16, 2017) – Creekside 2017 is proud to present the Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase, October 30, at Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For the sixth consecutive year, the Creekside Gospel Music Convention will run Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in beautiful Pigeon Forge. Over 40 Southern, Country and Bluegrass Gospel music artists will participate in the week-long convention. Most tickets for this event are free.

On Mon. Oct. 30, Creekside will host a daytime Gospel music showcase from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Artists include Tennessee’s own Eternal Vision, Leonard and Joyce Repass, the GloryBound Singers, Bishop Curtis Manning and Angela Marie.

“As an artist that lives here in East Tennessee, I am so excited about Creekside 2017,” states Gospel singer Angela Marie. “Creekside is an amazing Gospel music event that has artists coming from across the nation to uplift the name of Jesus. We are super excited to participate in the Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase on Monday, October 30th, 2017. Come and join us.”

Every evening, concerts will begin at 5:00 p.m. Special guests include David Ring, Brian Free and Assurance, Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff, the Nelons, the Hyssongs, Eric Bennett, the Browders, Soul’d Out, and many more. Creekside also includes the presentation of the 2017 Diamond Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Atlanta station WATC – TV 57 will be taping this event for future programming.

Creekside will also present a Tuesday and Thursday daytime showcase and midnight prayer every night. Most events are free. For more information visit the website or Facebook page, or call event convener Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related