Sneak Peek… The Top 40 Christian Country Songs In SGN Scoops August Edition

2017 August SGNScoops Top 40 Christian Country
The Votes Are In and Here They Are!
|1
|Bruce Hedrick – Wingin’ It
|2
|Christian Davis – He Can’t Stop Loving You
|3
|Justin Todd Herod – That’s What Jesus Would Do
|4
|Taylon Hope – Showin’ My Roots
|5
|HighRoad – We Are Broken
|6
|Michael Lee – God’s Country
|7
|Buddy Jewel – I’m There
|8
|Steve Bridgmon – Angels By Another Name
|9
|Austin Zimmer – Quicksand
|10
|Chuck Day – I Love You
|11
|Ava Kasich – Looking Back
|12
|Debbie Bennett – He’s Coming Back
|13
|Mike Manuel – Where’s the Family?
|14
|Appointed 2 – Secret Weapon
|15
|Ronnie Horton – For You and Me
|16
|Arenos – Never Let Me Down
|17
|Butch Tinker – That’s What It’s All About
|18
|Brent Harrison – Follow Your Heart Home
|19
|Tommy Brandt II – Can’t You See
|20
|Arkin Terrell – If This is All There Is
|21
|The Wards – Bible Revival
|22
|Tony Alan Bates – Ordinary Joe
|23
|Karen Harris – Don’t You Think Its Time
|24
|Shellem Cline – Why Can’t Christians Share The Love of Christ
|25
|Johnny Rowlett – Where I’m Going
|26
|Debbie Seagraves – We’re Not Gonna Walk, We’re Gonna Run
|27
|Hillary Scott – Beautiful Messes
|28
|Kevin Rowe – Heaven Above
|29
|McKay Project – Taking Me Home
|30
|Eternal Vision – A Fathers Prayer
|31
|Charlie Griffin – Jesus Take A Hold
|32
|Chuck Hancock – Mustard Seed Faith
|33
|Lisa Daggs – Well Worn
|34
|Kali Rose – What’s A Valley
|35
|Bev McCann – You Are Welcome Here
|36
|Chris Golden – On The Sunny Banks
|37
|Bradley Walker – Sinner’s Only
|38
|Jerry Branscomb – Hug ‘Em While You Can
|39
|Peter Christie – On Grace I Stand
|40
|Tammy Renee – Dreams
