Sneak Peek… The Top 40 Christian Country Songs In SGN Scoops August Edition

Written by scoopsnews on July 31, 2017

2017 August SGNScoops Top 40 Christian Country

The Votes Are In and Here They Are!

 

1 Bruce Hedrick – Wingin’ It
2 Christian Davis – He Can’t Stop Loving You
3 Justin Todd Herod – That’s What Jesus Would Do
4 Taylon Hope – Showin’ My Roots
5 HighRoad – We Are Broken
6 Michael Lee – God’s Country
7 Buddy Jewel – I’m There
8 Steve Bridgmon – Angels By Another Name
9 Austin Zimmer – Quicksand
10 Chuck Day – I Love You
11 Ava Kasich – Looking Back
12 Debbie Bennett – He’s Coming Back
13 Mike Manuel – Where’s the Family?
14 Appointed 2 – Secret Weapon
15 Ronnie Horton – For You and Me
16 Arenos – Never Let Me Down
17 Butch Tinker – That’s What It’s All About
18 Brent Harrison – Follow Your Heart Home
19 Tommy Brandt II – Can’t You See
20 Arkin Terrell – If This is All There Is
21 The Wards – Bible Revival
22 Tony Alan Bates – Ordinary Joe
23 Karen Harris – Don’t You Think Its Time
24 Shellem Cline – Why Can’t Christians Share The Love of Christ
25 Johnny Rowlett – Where I’m Going
26 Debbie Seagraves – We’re Not Gonna Walk, We’re Gonna Run
27 Hillary Scott – Beautiful Messes
28 Kevin Rowe – Heaven Above
29 McKay Project – Taking Me Home
30 Eternal Vision – A Fathers Prayer
31 Charlie Griffin – Jesus Take A Hold
32 Chuck Hancock – Mustard Seed Faith
33 Lisa Daggs – Well Worn
34 Kali Rose – What’s A Valley
35 Bev McCann – You Are Welcome Here
36 Chris Golden – On The Sunny Banks
37 Bradley Walker – Sinner’s Only
38 Jerry Branscomb – Hug ‘Em While You Can
39 Peter Christie – On Grace I Stand
40 Tammy Renee – Dreams

 


