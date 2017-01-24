Sneed Family releases The News For Today music video

Written by Staff on January 24, 2017 – 7:33 am -

The Sneed Family Off to Exciting Start in 2017: “The News For Today” Music Video to Release

Glasgow, KY (January 16, 2017) – The Sneed Family has produced an accompanying video to their latest project, “The News For Today.” The video paints a picture of how the world is changing but that God still reigns.

Produced by Sneed Family member, Seth Sneed, the video is a warm presentation that embodies the poignant lyrics. “We filmed on location in Kentucky because we wanted to share that our family, like many others, want to spread the greatest news of Jesus, “ Seth commented. The video can be seen online and various social media outlets.

The Sneed Family is also excited to announce that the title track of “The News For Today” project placed in the Top 40 for the Singing News Chart for March 2017. According to statistics released by Singing News, the song was one of the chart’s fastest risers. The entire project features The Sneed Family’s heart for hope in today’s world.

“This news coincides with the celebration of the Presidential Inauguration, timing only God could have orchestrated. We are honored to be recognized by the music industry. This entire project has been God inspired,” said Jeff Sneed, The Sneed Family spokesman.

“The News For Today” is a song written by Aaron Wilburn that was inspired by current events and the fact that God still rules. “God has been convicting us to share hope. Aaron brought this song to us and we knew it was what God wanted us to sing,” Caleb Cowan stated.

The entire project was recently recorded at Ricky Skaggs’ studio in Nashville, TN. Ben Isaacs produced “The News for Today” using Southern Gospel well known instrumentation from Kevin Williams, Mathew Holt, Greg Ritchie and others.

A favorite to their fans, The Sneed Family provides an honest worship experience while providing encouragement.

Watch for them on stage as well as on television with their production of “Sneed Family Music”. The program is seen in over one million homes each week. The Sneed Family brings music, and interviews from the best in Southern Gospel Music. The show is now available online.

For more information on The Sneed Family, click here.

Links to download the video are available here.

The Sneed Family is available to bring the message to your church or venue. For booking information, contact Marie Lange, Monarch Talent Management at mtmagency.net

For more Gospel music news click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related