The Sojourner On Gospel Music Today

The members of The Sojourner Quartet are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of April 16. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The McGuires, and Jean reviews new recordings by BenJam and Victory Trio. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features music by The Sojourner Quartet and The Kingsmen, exclusive concert video of Spoken 4 Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of 11th Hour, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Ada, OK.