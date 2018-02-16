SOJOURNER QUARTET CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF MINISTRY

Written by Staff on February 16, 2018 – 8:24 am -

Findlay, OH – It all began in 1992, in a little town called Findlay Ohio, with founding member Mark May, who carries the legacy of Sojourner Quartet forward today. Originally a contemporary Christian band that played with live instruments, the group transitioned to a Southern Gospel music style with four-part harmonies when bass singer, Dave Barker, joined the group in 1995.

Sojourner Quartet recorded their first full Southern Gospel project, “On the Rock” at the Gaither Studios in 1997 and the rest is history.

Today’s members are Isaac Steinhour singing tenor, Jeff McGlade singing lead, Mark May singing baritone, and Larry Counterman way down low, singing bass. With 13 albums on the books, many charting songs, and several award nominations, Sojourner Quartet has good reason for celebrating 25 years of making music together across the United States and into Canada. “More important than any worldly success, we have been able to experience lives touched and hearts changed through the message in our music,” said group founder, Mark May.

There is a special story behind their tenor’s miracle birth, and his father penned a song they often sing. “We sing a song called, ‘He Still Does Miracles,’ written by my dad, and it has led us to some amazing people with incredible miracle stories. Through it all, we are excited and thankful that we can see God glorified as we share our ministry wherever He leads us.” shared Isaac Steinhour.

A very special 25th Anniversary album was recently recorded on Chapel Valley’s Church House label and will be released soon.

Follow them on Facebook or visit their brand-new website here to learn more about concerts near you and other news about Sojourner Quartet.

