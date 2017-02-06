Sojourner Quartet On Gospel Music Today

The members of The Sojourner Quartet are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of February 5 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The McGuires, and Jean reviews new recordings by Ben Jam and Victory Trio. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. In the News this week is The Hinson Family, Allegiance Trio, SGMA and The Dixie Melody Boys. The show features exclusive concert video of Spoken 4 Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of 11th Hour, recorded in Ada, OK.