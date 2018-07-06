Soul’d Out Quartet awaits “The Return”

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 6, 2018 – 8:57 am -

Arden, NC. – Soul’d Out Quartet blends dynamic vocals with a powerful message in their new single, “The Return,” the first release from their upcoming album Run To The Light from Horizon Records.

The powerful song reminds people that the day of Christ’s return is drawing near, and that their remaining time on Earth should be used to lead others to Him. While the song starts slowly it builds urgency, highlighting the importance of sharing God’s message of salvation with family, neighbors and friends, so that they too will reach Heaven’s golden shore.

“‘The Return’ has such a powerful message about Christ’s return and the fact that we need to work to win the lost,” says Matt Rankin, Soul’d Out’s founder and baritone singer. “I feel blessed to have written this song.”

The song featuring Rankin (baritone), Dusty Barrett (tenor), Jason McAtee (lead) and Ian Owens (bass), meets the quartet’s mission of creating inspirational gospel music that resonates with a wide audience and bridges generational gaps.

While this song falls more on the traditional side, it demonstrates that it doesn’t matter if the song is traditional or progressive, Soul’d Out Quartet’s vocal power has the ability to evoke emotion in listeners.

Listen to “The Return” HERE and pre-order Run To The Light HERE.

