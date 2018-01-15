Sound~checking with The Lore Family

From Darren Lore:
Samuel was doing a sound check. He didn’t know I was recording. This is one of my favorite Squire Parsons song. And, we love ministering here at Good Shepherd Community Church. Notice the orange padding. Two congregations today had orange padding. Look For Me At Jesus Feet.

Also, Darren visited  with this fellow at the concert. He was a founding member of the SGMA. Anyone remember him?

Pay close attention to the Samuels falsetto at the end. Darren states, “By the way, Samuel has been sick! The kid has a love for Southern Gospel. His falsetto at the end is funny. He does that around the house all the time.”

Thank you Lore Family for sharing this special moment with us! We love you guys…..

 


