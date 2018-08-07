South Carolina Gospel Music Association Inducts The LifeFM Founder Bob McClure

Written by Staff on August 7, 2018 – 6:30 am -

Greenville, South Carolina- The LifeFM Radio Network, headquartered in Greenville, SC, is pleased to announce that its founder, Bob McClure, 92, was recently inducted into the South

Carolina Gospel Music Association.

The induction ceremony was held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Greer, SC. Receiving the plaque on McClure’s behalf was The Power Foundation board member Eric Wood.

Every year since its inception, the South Carolina Gospel Music Association has recognized South Carolinians who have contributed greatly to the Southern Gospel Music industry. “All the honor goes to my Savior,” responded Bob, when asked to comment on the achievement. “His

Music is about the Blood, the Book and the Blessed Hope.”

McClure is a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he and his (late) wife, Fran, partnered in many church ministry and business ventures, which included Missionary Broadcasters, Inc., Tracts Inc., and Tower Power Inc.

McClure and his son, Rob, have built and operated many Christian radio stations in more than ten states. Two local stations, WHQA 103.1FM and WHQB 90.5FM transmit from Honea Path and Gray Court, respectively.

The LifeFM Radio Network formulated in 2010 and is the radio ministry of the Power Foundation, a non-profit 501c3 corporation. For more information about The LifeFM, go to http://thelifefm.com.

