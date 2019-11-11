Southern Gospel Weekend Adds to Artist Lineup for 2020

SGW 2020

Oxford, AL (November 11th, 2019) – Southern Gospel Weekend is coming to the Oxford Civic Center in beautiful Oxford, Alabama on March 19-21, 2020. We are excited to announce “Southern Country Grass”, an exciting mix of some of the best in Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass Gospel Music.  Southern Gospel Weekend is proud to announce the next three Artists that have been chosen for the event.

 

Southern Gospel- Master Peace Quartet

 

 

Bluegrass:

East Ridge Boys

 

Christian Country-

The Freemans

The Oxford Civic Center is located at 401 McCullars Lane.  Special Southern Gospel weekend Hotel Rates and Ticket information to be announced this week.

Save the date and stay tuned!

For more information: Vonda Easley Armstrong  256-310-7892

 

 


