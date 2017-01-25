Southern Gospel Weekend Announces “Faith, Family and Freedom” Kickoff

Written by scoopsnews on January 25, 2017 – 4:53 pm -

Southern Gospel Weekend is excited to announce “Faith , Family, and Freedom” to kickoff event on Thursday night. We are excited to be honoring Oxford’s Heroes, All Veterans, Military and First Responders.

As a dedication to the veteran’s that lived in Oxford, Alabama and the public safety personnel that have been killed in the line of duty, the City built Liberty Park. Liberty Park is located at the south end of the civic center. Liberty Park is free and open to the public 24 hours per day, according to Oxford Access Magazine.

The evening festivities will begin at 5 pm. Invite everyone you know to this free, 3- day Southern Gospel Event, especially every veteran , military, or first responder. We want this to be a special time for them as we celebrate what Faith, Family, and Freedom mean to us.

See you there!

Find Out More About Southern Gospel Weekend HERE

