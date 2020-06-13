Southern Gospel Weekend Facebook Live With The Journeys

Written by scoopsnews on June 12, 2020 – 6:20 pm -

Southern Gospel Weekend takes place September 3rd thru the 5th at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center in Oxford , Alabama.

Join the Journeys on Thursday June 25th at 6:00 PM (CST) as they share information about the event and give you a free concert.

Here is a full lineup of the event… See YOU there!

