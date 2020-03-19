Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford Alabama Returns!

Written by Staff on March 19, 2020 – 7:46 am -

It’s back! Southern Gospel Weekend, Oxford, Alabama presented by Donnie Williamson, Vonda Armstrong, and Rob Patz, cancelled this spring due to the Corona virus, is returning this fall.

Originally scheduled for March 19 – 21, 2020, Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford Alabama has been rescheduled to September 3 – 5, 2020. Thursday night, September 3rd, is Veterans’ Night, saluting all first responders and veterans, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday night and Saturday night concerts will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Southern Gospel Weekend will present Southern Country Grass, a combination of Southern gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass gospel music. A great mix of quartets, live bands, soloists and wonderful music, fellowship, and fun will be enjoyed at daytime showcases beginning at 9:00 a.m., and evening concerts.

On Saturday, the daytime showcase will take place in the number eight pavilion, the largest pavilion in the park area. It will be a Picnic/ Showcase beginning at 9:00 a.m. The park will be open all day on Saturday, offering a chance for good family fun in the outdoors, complete with fishing.

Artists to appear have not yet been confirmed. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for each evening concert and parking is free.

SGW will be held at the Oxford Civic Center. Accommodations are available at the host hotel, the Sleep Inn Oxford. Please call 256-770-4804 and mention that you are a guest of SGW for a special event rate.

General admission to the concerts is free but a love offering will be received. For more information, or VIP tickets, call 256-310-7892 or email vonda@sgnscoops.com. Visit the SGW Facebook page HERE.

