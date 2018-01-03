Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford, Alabama

Written by scoopsnews on January 3, 2018 – 11:34 am -

Southern Gospel Weekend is excited to announce “Faith , Family, and Freedom” on Thursday night March 1st, 2018. We are excited to be honoring Oxford’s Heroes, All Veterans, Military and First Responders.

As a dedication to the veteran’s that lived in Oxford, Alabama and the public safety personnel that have been killed in the line of duty, the City built Liberty Park. Liberty Park is located at the south end of the civic center. Liberty Park is free and open to the public 24 hours per day, according to Oxford Access Magazine.

The evening festivities will begin at 5 pm. Invite everyone you know to this free, 3- day Southern Gospel Event, especially every veteran , military, or first responder. We want this to be a special time for them as we celebrate what Faith, Family, and Freedom mean to us.

Make Plans now to Celebrate with us March 1st thru March 3rd, 2018 in Oxford, Alabama.

Gospel Artists will be performing nightly and daily showcases on Friday and Saturday! It’s a 3 day event. Don’t miss SGW 2018!

Come hear Artists like The Williamsons, Pat Barker, The Bibletones, Mark 209, The Pine Ridge Boys, ClearVision, Hope’s Journey, and many others. Over 30 Artists will be a part of this great event….

See You There!

Call 256 310 7892 Or 360 933 0741

