Southern Gospel Weekend Presents “Southern Country Grass”

Oxford, AL (November 8th, 2019) – Southern Gospel Weekend is coming to the Oxford Civic Center in beautiful Oxford, Alabama on March 19-21, 2020. We are excited to announce “Southern Country Grass”, an exciting mix of some of the best in Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass Gospel Music.  Southern Gospel Weekend is proud to announce our first three Artists that have been chosen for the event.

 

Southern Gospel- NEW GROUND

Bluegrass: EAGLE’S WINGS

 

Christian Country- PARDONED

 

 

The Oxford Civic Center is located at 401 McCullars Lane.  Special Southern Gospel weekend Hotel Rates and Ticket information to be announced next week.

Save the date and stay tuned!

For more information: Vonda Easley Armstrong  256-310-7892

 

 

 


