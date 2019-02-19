Southern Gospel Weekend To Kickoff With “Heroes Night”

Written by scoopsnews on February 19, 2019 – 7:31 am -

Southern Gospel Weekend is excited to announce “Heroes Night” to kickoff the event on Thursday night, March 21, 2019. We are excited to be honoring Oxford’s heroes, including all veterans, military and first responders.

The evening festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Invite everyone you know to this free, three day Southern gospel event, especially every veteran, military, or first responder. We want this to be a special time for them as we celebrate what Faith, Family, and Freedom mean to us.

Below is a list of the artists that will be performing. There will be daytime showcases Friday and Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. and nightly concerts, March 21- 23, at 5:00 p.m.

See you there!

Find Out More About Southern Gospel Weekend HERE

For any visitors to Oxford: As a dedication to the veterans that lived in Oxford, Ala., and the public safety personnel that were killed in the line of duty, the City of Oxford built Liberty Park. Liberty Park is located at the south end of the civic center. Liberty Park is free and open to the public 24 hours per day, according to Oxford Access Magazine.

