Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes Gold City

Written by scoopsnews on January 8, 2018 – 5:40 am -

Their name is synonymous with setting the standard for male quartets since their inception in 1980. Many have tried to pattern their style and sound, but there’s only one Gold City. Theirs is a stellar career with numerous number one songs, fan and industry awards, and prestigious honors. Yet this Gadsden, Alabama-based group remains down-to-earth, grounded in their southern roots, and committed to continuing their mission of delivering power-packed four-part harmonies and singing songs that are meaningful, entertaining, and inspiring.

We are pleased to announce that Gold City has been added to the artist lineup at Southern Gospel Weekend on Thursday Night, March 1st at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

To purchase your VIP ticket, call 360-933-0741 and make plans to be with us for Southern Gospel Weekend.

