Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes MARK209

Written by scoopsnews on February 7, 2019 – 11:32 am -

MARK209

Southern Gospel Weekend is pleased to announce that MARK209 will be back to Oxford , Alabama this year.

Southern Gospel Weekend takes place in Oxford, Alabama on March 21st through March 23rd, 2019 at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center. There will be over 25 artists participating in daytime showcases, nightly concerts, and prayer at midnight. There will be something for everyone. Mark your calendar now and plan to be at Southern Gospel Weekend 2019.

VIP TICKETS and MORE INFO: 256-310-7892

More information on Southern Gospel Weekend: HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related