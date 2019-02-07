Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes MARK209

Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes MARK209Written by scoopsnews on February 7, 2019 – 11:32 am -
MARK209
Southern Gospel Weekend is pleased to announce that MARK209 will be back to Oxford , Alabama this year.
Southern Gospel Weekend takes place in Oxford, Alabama on March 21st through March 23rd, 2019 at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center. There will be over 25 artists participating in daytime showcases, nightly concerts, and prayer at midnight. There will be something for everyone. Mark your calendar now and plan to be at Southern Gospel Weekend 2019.
VIP TICKETS and MORE INFO: 256-310-7892
More information on Southern Gospel Weekend: HERE
