Special day for Vonda Easley

Written by Staff on June 30, 2018 – 6:50 am -

Vonda Easley is an integral part of SGNScoops and today is a very special day for her.

Please join us in wishing Vonda a very happy birthday today, June 30.

Thank you Vonda for everything you do for SGNScoops and WPIL. You are a very special lady and and a friend to so many.

Many blessings and celebrations today!

Read the June 2018 SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops June 2018 Magazine HERE

Listen To The Best In Todays Gospel Music Online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related