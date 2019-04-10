Special Edition of “Strictly Southern With Vonda Armstrong” – With Guests , The Hyssongs… Tune in Wednesday 4-10-19

Written by scoopsnews on April 9, 2019 – 7:08 pm -

Join Vonda Armstrong tomorrow, April 10th from 12:00 Noon- 1:oo Pm (CST) for a “special Interview” with The Hyssongs.

The Hyssongs current radio single, “Choose Life” is making a strong statement at radio stations nationwide.

“Choose Life has three verses that each speak to current events,” Hyssong explains. “The first verse deals with the hot topic of abortion. More recently it is being suggested that a mother can have a child, and after the baby is born the mother and doctor will discuss whether to keep the child or not. This is not a cultural or political issue, it is a biblical issue. The song strongly states, ‘Choose Life.'”

Richard continues, “The second verse deals with the subject of suicide. All of us probably have known people who have contemplated or have even take their own lives. Many are hopeless, yet we know the One who gives us hope. Again, we ‘Choose Life.'”

“The third verse is about accepting or rejecting the Lord Jesus Christ as our Savior. We again, ‘Choose Life’ and accept Christ,” concludes Richard.

This song is of extreme personal importance to the Hyssongs. Richard tells us why the song is such an extension of their lives.

“Our daughter was born over ten years ago. She was born with twenty-two tumors in and around her heart. She also had a massive amount of brain tumors a well. After she was born, the doctor said that she would most likely not survive, and if she did, she would never walk or talk. Many would have suggested that it would have been good to abort her, but we chose life! Today she is perfectly normal,” he exalts.

The group chose this song as their radio single because of its timely message.

You can tune in to the show via Facebook live , listen at 91.7 FM, or stream at www.wpilfm.com.

