Special Guests On The Strictly Southern Show!

Strictly Southern Show Friday 8/24/18

9-11 am CST

Vonda’s special guests will be Dennis and Leslie McKay. The show will be featuring Artists you will hear at the upcoming Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend which is hosted by The McKays and MAC Records.

You can tune in HERE

WPIL 91.7 FM is the home of The Strictly Southern and Strictly Country Show hosted by Vonda Easley and is located in Heflin, Alabama.

The Show will also be videoed on Facebook Live where you can view and participate on “The Strictly Southern With Vonda Easley Page.”

Don’t forget to tune in and join in the fun….

