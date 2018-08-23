Special Guests On The Strictly Southern Show!Written by scoopsnews on August 23, 2018 – 4:03 am -
Strictly Southern Show Friday 8/24/18
9-11 am CST
Vonda’s special guests will be Dennis and Leslie McKay. The show will be featuring Artists you will hear at the upcoming Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend which is hosted by The McKays and MAC Records.
WPIL 91.7 FM is the home of The Strictly Southern and Strictly Country Show hosted by Vonda Easley and is located in Heflin, Alabama.
The Show will also be videoed on Facebook Live where you can view and participate on “The Strictly Southern With Vonda Easley Page.”
