BY SPECIAL INVITATION – THE NELONS IN WASHINGTON, DC

BY SPECIAL INVITATION – THE NELONS IN WASHINGTON, DCWritten by Staff on December 20, 2017 – 6:07 pm -
Nashville, TN (December 20, 2017) – It’s been a banner year for The Nelons, with the group sharing their unique style of musical excellence with audiences across America, a brand new Americana project, a GMA Dove Award for Country Roots/Bluegrass Song of the Year, and members of the group appearing on both the small screen and the big screen on television and at the movies.
After the event, The Nelons were invited to attend the annual White House Christmas Party, where Kelly, Jason, Amber and Autumn mingled with Government officials, dignitaries, and special guests.
Their latest release,The Americana Sessions, produced and arranged by Jason Clark, features iconic classic compositions with the intricate and stunning family harmonies that Kelly, Jason, Amber, and Autumn are known for. From Glen Campbell’s “Gentle On My Mind,” to Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” and “An American Trilogy,” to “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” The Nelons weave songs of faith, family, God and country in a seamless journey on what could be considered a songbook of American culture.
