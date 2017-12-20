BY SPECIAL INVITATION – THE NELONS IN WASHINGTON, DC

Written by Staff on December 20, 2017 – 6:07 pm -

Nashville, TN (December 20, 2017) – It’s been a banner year for The Nelons, with the group sharing their unique style of musical excellence with audiences across America, a brand new Americana project, a GMA Dove Award for Country Roots/Bluegrass Song of the Year, and members of the group appearing on both the small screen and the big screen on television and at the movies.

Wrapping up this amazing year, The Nelons traveled to Washington, DC – by special invitation – to perform during the annual LIVE NATIVITY presented by Faith & Action on Wednesday, December 17, 2017. The event took place in front of the Supreme Court of the United States. Staged with live animals – camels, donkeys, and sheep – along with live actors, the Nativity literally stops people in their tracks as the procession makes it way from the offices of Faith & Action, passing U.S. Senate offices and ending at the Supreme Court.

“What an honor to be a part of bringing the Christmas story to life in Washington, DC,” said Kelly Nelon Clark. “Thank you to our friends at Faith & Action for inviting us to join them for this extremely special event. We are blessed. What a way to celebrate Christmas!”

After the event, The Nelons were invited to attend the annual White House Christmas Party, where Kelly, Jason, Amber and Autumn mingled with Government officials, dignitaries, and special guests.

Currently, The Nelons are taking a break for the Christmas holidays but will be back on the road beginning New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2017, in Knoxville, TN.

Their latest release,The Americana Sessions, produced and arranged by Jason Clark, features iconic classic compositions with the intricate and stunning family harmonies that Kelly, Jason, Amber, and Autumn are known for. From Glen Campbell’s “Gentle On My Mind,” to Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” and “An American Trilogy,” to “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” The Nelons weave songs of faith, family, God and country in a seamless journey on what could be considered a songbook of American culture. For more information, visit their website here. More Gospel music news here. Newest SGNScoops Magazine featuring your favorite artists here. Listen to our Online Gospel music station here.

