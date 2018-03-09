SPOTIFY PAYS TRIBUTE TO BILLY GRAHAM WITH PLAYLIST,REV. BILLY GRAHAM – IN MEMORIUM

Spotify, a leading digital music service provider, is paying tribute to Rev. Billy Graham upon his passing with a special playlist, Rev. Billy Graham – In Memorium.

With over 60 songs, the playlist features a stellar lineup of artists whose songs reflect the teachings and honor the life of Billy Graham. Graham passed away February 21, 2018, in Montreat, NC.

Among the artists featured on the playlist are: Alan Jackson, Amy Grant, Andrae Crouch, Bart Millard, Casting Crowns, DC Talk, Don Moen, Cliff Barrows, Elvis Presley, For King & Country, George Beverly Shea, Jason Crabb, Jim Reeves, Joey & Rory, Johnny Cash, Mahalia Jackson, Michael W. Smith, the Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, Selah, TobyMac, U2, and many more.

Music was an integral part of every single Billy Graham crusade, drawing listeners in and preparing their hearts for the gospel message. This playlist is an uplifting and stirring collection of music that will bless those who listen.