STAN WATSON LEAVES MASTER’S VOICE

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 2, 2018 – 9:48 am -

We want to thank Stan Watson for the years of service here with the group. It is bittersweet when change occurs. We are sad to not be traveling with our brother any longer, and at the same time, we are looking forward to the next chapter for both MV and Stan.

“Stan had a strong influence here, and we will forever be grateful for the wonderful opportunity to minister with this man. Make no mistake everyone – Stan will forever be a member of Master’s Voice.” – Ricky Capps

We love you Stan. You are already missed. Pray for MV as we transition to the next guy God has here. More news to come…

