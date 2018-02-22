The Steeles at Southern Gospel Weekend

The Steeles at Southern Gospel WeekendWritten by scoopsnews on February 22, 2018 – 10:15 am -
The Steeles will be singing at Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford , Alabama on Friday March 2nd. Make plans to attend this great event March 1-3.
Ticket info: 256-310-7892
(Over 30 artists)
Check out this great song written by Jeff Steele and son Brad…….
