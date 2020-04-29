Steve Hess and Southern Salvation Featured on New Streaming Platform, Answers.tv

Written by Staff on April 29, 2020 – 1:23 pm -

Franklin, Tenn. (April 28,2020) — Answers In Genesis, the parent ministry of The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, announced that they will be launching their own streaming platform in May 2020.

Answers.tv will give unlimited access for subscribers to Creation Museum videos, livestreams, special presentations, etc. The new streaming platform will also include a special feature section of music by the resident artist of The Ark Encounter, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation.

Ken Ham, founder and CEO of The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, will join the group in taping three, 30 minute concerts that will be available exclusively on the platform. Mansion Entertainment will be creating and providing exclusive lyric video content featuring songs from the groups latest recording, ’Three Beating Hearts.’

Additional concert recordings are planned from among the 400 concerts the group will perform at The Answers Center Theater this year.

For more information visit, For more information visit, Answers.tv

ABOUT STEVE HESS & SOUTHERN SALVATION: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation is the resident artist at The Ark Encounter, performing about 400 concerts per year. They have been featured on programs such as Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase hosted by Guy Penrod and The Gospel Greats hosted by Paul Heil. SHSS were the Singing News Select Artist in 2015 and have garnered multiple Singing News Top 80 and Top 40 chart songs, including their most recent charting song, “Three Beating Hearts,” the title track to their new album. ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville, Tenn., based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern gospel, such as the Palmetto State, Triumphant Quartet, Three Bridges, Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, and others. Bluegrass Gospel by Tonja Rose and The East Ridge Boys. The GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has recently expanded with releases into the Praise & Worship and the Spanish Language Market.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related