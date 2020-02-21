Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Adding New Music To Their 2020 Ark Encounter Concerts

Franklin, TN (February 5, 2020) – The Ark Encounter’s resident artist, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, were recently in the studio recording nine more songs to accompany their recent Singing News Top 80 single release, “Three Beating Hearts”. “Three Beating Hearts” was recorded in late 2019 in support of The Ark Encounter’s Pro-Life campaign and has been a featured song at special Pro-Life events hosted by founder and CEO of Answers In Genesis, Creation Museum and The Ark Encounter, Ken Ham.

The new songs were recorded at Watershed Recording studio and the Mansion Entertainment studio and will be a part of the new music added to the 2020 concerts at The Ark Encounter. The new schedule of concerts will begin in March. Some of Nashville’s top musicians were involved in recording the music tracks included John Hammond, Gordon Mote, Mark Burchfield, Wanda Vick Burchfield, and Kelly Back with songs being contributed by Steve Hess, John Mathis Jr., Dan Anderson, Sue Smith, Phil Cross, Tony Jarman, Tery Wilkins, Debbie Davis, Karen Gillespie and Steve’s father, Fred Hess. Southern Salvation will have the opportunity to sing the message of these songs to hundreds of thousands of concert attendees at the Answers Center Theater throughout the year. These new songs will also be a part of a new album released later in the spring.

For more information about this year’s concert schedule at The Ark Encounter visit ArkEncounter.com