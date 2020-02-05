Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Adding New Music To Their 2020 Ark Encounter Concerts 

Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Adding New Music To Their 2020 Ark Encounter ConcertsWritten by Staff on February 5, 2020 – 6:38 am -
Franklin, TN (February 5, 2020) – The Ark Encounter’s resident artist, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, were recently in the studio recording nine more songs to accompany their recent Singing News Top 80 single release, “Three Beating Hearts.” “Three Beating Hearts” was recorded in late 2019 in support of The Ark Encounter’s Pro-Life campaign and has been a featured song at special Pro-Life events hosted by founder and CEO of Answers In Genesis, Creation Museum and The Ark Encounter, Ken Ham.
ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, The Ark Encounter resident artist Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State and others, Bluegrass and Country Music genres including the GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has partnered with charting radio singles by Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State Quartet, Brad Davis, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Sherry Anne, The Griffith Family, Tonja Rose and multiple other artists across many formats, including Praise & Worship and the Spanish Market.
