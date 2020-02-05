Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Adding New Music To Their 2020 Ark Encounter Concerts 

Franklin, TN (February 5, 2020) – The Ark Encounter’s resident artist, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, were recently in the studio recording nine more songs to accompany their recent Singing News Top 80 single release, “Three Beating Hearts.” “Three Beating Hearts” was recorded in late 2019 in support of The Ark Encounter’s Pro-Life campaign and has been a featured song at special Pro-Life events hosted by founder and CEO of Answers In Genesis, Creation Museum and The Ark Encounter, Ken Ham. 

 
Photo Description: (Left to right) John Hammond (drums), John Mathis Jr (Mansion Entertainment), Gordon Mote (piano/B3), Mark Burchfield (bass), Wanda Vick Burchfield (acoustic guitar, fiddle), Matt Randell (SHSS), Dan Anderson (VP, Ark Encounter), John McCall (SHSS), Steve Hess (SHSS), Kelly Back (electric guitars)

The new songs were recorded at Watershed Recording studio and the Mansion Entertainment studio and will be a part of the new music added to the 2020 concerts at The Ark Encounter. The new schedule of concerts will begin in March. Some of Nashville’s top musicians were involved in recording the music tracks included John Hammond, Gordon Mote, Mark Burchfield, Wanda Vick Burchfield, and Kelly Back with songs being contributed by Steve Hess, John Mathis Jr., Dan Anderson, Sue Smith, Phil Cross, Tony Jarman, Tery Wilkins, Debbie Davis, Karen Gillespie and Steve’s father, Fred Hess. Southern Salvation will have the opportunity to sing the message of these songs to hundreds of thousands of concert attendees at the Answers Center Theater throughout the year. These new songs will also be a part of a new album released later in the spring. 
 
For more information about this year’s concert schedule at The Ark Encounter visit ArkEncounter.com
ABOUT STEVE HESS & SOUTHERN SALVATION: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation is comprised of group members Steve Hess, John McCall and Matt Randell and they are the resident artist at The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY. The group has previously traveled performing nationwide and making appearances on programs such as Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase hosted by Guy Penrod and The Gospel Greats hosted by Paul Heil. SHSS were the Singing News Select Artist in 2015 and have garnered multiple Singing News Top 80 and Top 40 chart songs. 

ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, The Ark Encounter resident artist Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State and others, Bluegrass and Country Music genres including the GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has partnered with charting radio singles by Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State Quartet, Brad Davis, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Sherry Anne, The Griffith Family, Tonja Rose and multiple other artists across many formats, including Praise & Worship and the Spanish Market

