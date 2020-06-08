Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Visit The Gospel Greats

Written by scoopsnews on June 8, 2020 – 9:12 am -

For Immediate Release: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Featured on ‘The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil’

Franklin, TN (June 8, 2020) Steve Hess & Southern Salvation will be featured on the syndicated radio program, ‘The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil’, on Father’s Day Weekend (June 20th-21st). The program will feature interview segments discussing the release of group’s new album, ‘Three Beating Hearts’, including featuring songs from the album and discussing the group’s mission and activities as the resident artist at The Ark Encounter.

‘The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil’ program has been heard for more than four decades and remains the best-known and most widely-respected syndicated Southern Gospel music radio program, airing on radio stations across the United States, in Canada, as well as on Sirius/XM satellite radio. XM enLighten listeners can tune into ‘Gospel Greats with Paul Heil’ every Saturday at 6:00pm EST or on Sunday at 8pm EST.

The announcement of the radio feature on ‘The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil’ coincides with the reopening of The Ark Encounter this week (June 8th) which also means Steve Hess & Southern Salvation will resume their concerts in The Answers Center Theater.

For more information on air times and locations of ‘Gospel Great with Paul Heil’ visit their website: TheGospelGreats.com

ABOVE IMAGE: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation at The Answers Center Theater / Ark Encounter

ABOUT STEVE HESS & SOUTHERN SALVATION: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation are the resident artist at The Ark Encounter performing about 400 concerts per year. They have been featured on programs such as Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase hosted by Guy Penrod and The Gospel Greats hosted by Paul Heil. SHSS were the Singing News Select Artist in 2015 and have garnered multiple Singing News Top 80 and Top 40 chart songs, including their most recent charting song, “Three Beating Hearts”, the title track to their new album.

ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Palmetto State, Triumphant Quartet, Three Bridges, Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, and others. Bluegrass Gospel by Tonja Rose and The East Ridge Boys. The GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has recently expanded with releases into the Praise & Worship and the Spanish Language Market.

