Steve Ladd To Appear On In Touch MinistriesWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on February 9, 2018 – 11:22 am -
Arden, NC – (February 9, 2018) – Sonlight Records recording artist and 2018 AGM Award nominee Steve Ladd will be featured on In Touch Ministries with Charles Stanley for a week starting on February 9th! “Jesus Saves” will be heard all around the world. Be sure and watch.
To purchase Steve Ladd’s music go to : http://steveladdmusic.com/store/
Find Southern Gospel News HERE
This Months Southern Gospel News Magazine HERE
Tags: Steve Ladd
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Steve Ladd To Appear On In Touch Ministries
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.