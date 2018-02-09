Steve Ladd To Appear On In Touch Ministries

Arden, NC – (February 9, 2018) – Sonlight Records recording artist and 2018 AGM Award nominee Steve Ladd will be featured on In Touch Ministries with Charles Stanley for a week starting on February 9th! “Jesus Saves” will be heard all around the world. Be sure and watch.

 

To purchase Steve Ladd’s  music go to : http://steveladdmusic.com/store/

 

