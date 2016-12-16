Steve Sam RecoveryWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on December 16, 2016 – 7:55 am -
The Pacesetters would like to thank everyone for their prayers for our lead singer, Steve Sam. On Tuesday of this week they were able to put in 4 stents, and now he says he feels wonderful. He was able to leave the hospital the next day and is continuing his recovery at home.
Again, thank you all for your prayers, they do work!!
More Southern Gospel News HERE
Tags: Southern Gospel News, Steve Sam
Posted in artists | Comments Off on Steve Sam Recovery
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.