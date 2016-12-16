Steve Sam Recovery

The Pacesetters would like to thank everyone for their prayers for our lead singer, Steve Sam.  On Tuesday of this week they were able to put in 4 stents, and now he says he feels wonderful.  He was able to leave the hospital the next day and is continuing his recovery at home.

Again, thank you all for your prayers, they do work!!
