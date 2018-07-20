Steve Shirey Benefit Concert

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 20, 2018 – 9:31 am -

Steve Shirey a pastor and gospel artist was diagnosed with lung cancer four months ago. He has been having chemotherapy treatments and numerous x rays. As it went along, not once did Steve lose his faith or his hope that God had already healed him. As the scripture says by His stripes we are healed. We have put together a benefit to help him. Just last month he was told he had 6 months to a year to live and to get his affairs in order. He still didn’t lose his faith that God would heal him. Steve went to the doctor this past Friday for a CAT scan and bone test. Monday at 11:30 a.m he went to his Dr for the test results. Dr. said his cancer is in full remission and his bones are strong! Steve Shirey never once felt any side effects from the chemotherapy, all he ever felt was soreness in his back!. We are having this benefit to aid him in his rising medical bills and a few more chemotherapy treatments! Please pray that we raise a lot to help our dear brother in Christ!. Thank you and God bless!.

Love of God Benefit for Steve Shirey

Saturday July 21st at 1 p.m to 6 p.m

Anchor Holds Baptist Church

We will be selling hot dog plates with all the goodies with it for 5$ a plate

All donations and proceeds from sales go to Steve Shirey

Benefit will feature these amazing artist

Bound By Grace

Inheritance

South of Heaven

The Foothills Quartet

Roy Poole and Gayle Kline

Debbie Davis

Redeeming Grace

And ICMA winner of New Artist of the year Steve Bridgmon!!.

