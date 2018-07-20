Steve Shirey Benefit Concert

Steve Shirey Benefit ConcertWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on July 20, 2018 – 9:31 am -
Steve Shirey a pastor and gospel artist was diagnosed with lung cancer four months ago. He has been having chemotherapy treatments and numerous x rays. As it went along, not once did Steve lose his faith or his hope that God had already healed him. As the scripture says by His stripes we are healed. We have put together a benefit to help him. Just last month he was told he had 6 months to a year to live and to get his affairs in order. He still didn’t lose his faith that God would heal him. Steve went to the doctor this past Friday for a CAT scan and bone test. Monday at 11:30 a.m he went to his Dr for the test results. Dr. said his cancer is in full remission and his bones are strong! Steve Shirey never once felt any side effects from the chemotherapy, all he ever felt was soreness in his back!. We are having this benefit to aid him in his rising medical bills and a few more chemotherapy treatments! Please pray that we raise a lot to help our dear brother in Christ!. Thank you and God bless!.
Love of God Benefit for Steve Shirey
