StowTown Artists Tour Taylor Guitar Factory

November 29, 2019

Nashville, TN – Upon returning from performing on IMC’s Gospel Music Celebration Mexican Riviera Cruise, StowTown Records artists, Tim Lovelace and Geron Davis, along with Ronnie Booth of The Booth Brothers and Royce Mitchell of Liberty Quartet had a unique opportunity to tour the Taylor Guitars factory in El Cajon, CA.

What made this tour extra special was the fact that Taylor Guitars founder, Bob Taylor, took time out of his busy schedule to lead the tour himself. Taylor humbly shared the history of his renowned company and how he and his business partner, Kurt Listug, have made it a priority to create quality instruments since their 1974 beginnings. He walked the tour group through many areas of the El Cajon factory and explained the detailed process and intricacies of building these magnificent instruments. Comedian/musician Tim Lovelace was impressed with the company’s environmental endeavors and shared, “I have owned a Taylor guitar for many years. Guitar players all around the world are fully aware of the quality and innovation of this stellar guitar company. But what really thrills me is the Taylor reforestation projects happening around the globe. We could hear Bob’s heart as he discussed the subject of balance and sustainability of the world’s precious forests. Giving back more than you take is definitely music to my ears. Many thanks to Bob and Cindy Taylor for all of the time they took with us!”

Acclaimed songwriter/musician Geron Davis had this to say about Bob and Cindy Taylor, “What a joy to spend time with my longtime friends, the amazing guitar guru, Bob Taylor, and his incredible wife, Cindy. Bob has built a staggering global business, and he and Cindy have remained some of the most down-to-earth, precious people I know. I am honored to call them friends and thankful to be able to spend several hours together!”

From beginners to popular touring artists of all genres to world-class studio musicians, Taylor guitars are loved by countless players of all levels of proficiency. For more information about Taylor Guitars, visit their website at www.taylorguitars.com.

