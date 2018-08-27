StowTown Records Announces Release of The Erwins’ “Watch & See”

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 27, 2018 – 12:13 pm -

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is proud to announce the successful release of Watch & See by The Erwins. Performing at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO, on their August 24 release day, they wowed audiences by debuting many of the songs from the new project.

The family group, comprised of siblings Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin, displays harmonies only achieved by familial voices. Their talents are highlighted on Watch & See, and the passion you hear in each note comes from a genuine place of worship.

“We take finding the lyrics God would have us carry with us very seriously,” shares Keith Erwin. “We cannot wait to let the world hear the lyrics He has given us through these amazing songwriters. There is no doubt in my mind that each song was divinely sent to us for this particular season in our ministry. We are excited and humbled to see what God is going to do to help others.”

The first single from the project, “Watch & See,” is also the first co-write for Kris Erwin. Penned with seasoned writers Jason Cox and Kenna West, “Watch & See” is being well received by radio listeners nationwide. Ernie Haase, co-founder of StowTown Records, also happened to be performing at Silver Dollar City on The Erwins’ release day and invited them to perform their new single during the Ernie Haase & Signature Sound set at the Echo Hollow Amphitheatre that evening. The standing ovation they received couldn’t have spoken louder for The Erwins.

Haase surprised the group that morning, during their first show of the day, and expressed his excitement about their new project. “I’m here to celebrate your release,” Ernie said to a shocked Katie Erwin. After inviting them to crash his party that evening, Ernie continued, “I’ve been in the music business for 30 years now, and I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. These guys are the real deal, and we (StowTown Records) are very proud of them.”

Watch & See is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide and is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related