StowTown Records Announces the Digital Release of The Greenes’ Classic “Hallelujah”

Nashville, TN – In the late 1980s, from the small town of Boone, NC, a talented musical family known as The Greenes burst on the Gospel Music scene with songs like “It Sure Sounds Like Angels To Me,” “There’s A Miracle In Me” and “When I Knelt The Blood Fell.” For two and a half decades the popular trio delighted audiences worldwide with their unmistakable harmonies, releasing nearly 20 recordings prior to the untimely death of the group’s leader, Tony Greene.

The last recording, completed in 2010, featuring Tony and his wife, TaRanda, along with tenor Jeff Snyder, was produced by the late, great Lari Goss and will no doubt go down in history as a fan favorite. Hallelujah features The Greenes and Lari Goss at their best. From the upbeat “How Big” to the moving ballad “One Holy Lamb,” penned by multi-award-winning songwriter Phil Cross, to the powerful “I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked,” Hallelujah leaves listeners longing for more of the unmistakable sounds that made The Greenes so loved. “I’ll never forget being in the studio that day,” TaRanda recalls. “We recorded ‘I Walked Today’ in just one take with Lari sitting at the piano and me at the microphone. It was such a special moment and God’s Spirit just filled the room. I will never forget it.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary since the original release of the recording, and StowTown Records opted to release Hallelujah in digital format to commemorate this momentous occasion. “This is such a timeless recording,” states StowTown Records Records President Landon Beene. “It has never been released in digital format, and it is certainly worthy. We have wanted to release it in digital format for quite some time but felt it important to wait for the ten year anniversary. We believe it will reignite excitement for listeners who fell in love with the music of The Greenes years ago, and we also feel it will introduce many new listeners to a sound that is classic and should live on and on.”

The first single, “Heaven in the House,” released to radio last week. Hallelujah is being released under the StowTown Records Vault Series and is distributed by Sony/Provident and is available worldwide wherever fine Christian music is sold. Hallelujah Track List: Hallelujah

One Holy Lamb

How Big is God

Unseen Hand

Oh The Cross

Well of Grace

It Doesn’t Matter Who You Are

God Is In This Place

We Love You Lord

Heaven in the House

I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked

