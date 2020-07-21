StowTown Records Unveils New Website

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 21, 2020 – 11:22 am -

Nashville, TN – The new StowTown Records website is live. With simplicity and accessibility to music in mind, the new design includes links to each and every project released by StowTown Records since its beginning in 2011.

As more people gravitate toward digital platforms to access music, direct links to projects on most major services has become necessary. On the new website’s music page, users can click on icons for Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube, as well as the artists’ websites, to connect to their favorite music. StowTown label co-founder, Ernie Haase, shares, “In an ever-changing world, it’s nice to have something certain, and the music we’ve helped create the last (almost) 10 years speaks to the promise of God’s unchanging love. And now that entire catalog of music is in one place. I’m humbled by and proud of the volume of work! I hope you enjoy this new website and the music it provides for your faith journey.”

In addition to accessing music and news items, fans can subscribe to the official StowTown Records email list right from the home page. These emails will notify fans of new releases and artist news, as well as major playlist news for their favorite StowTown artists. Check out the new look at www.StowTownRecords.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related