Strictly Country Show With Vonda Easley Moves To Thursdays At WPIL 91.7 (Heflin, Alabama)

STARTING NEXT WEEK August 20th

The Strictly Country Show With Vonda Easley will move to Thursdays at 4 PM. There will be no show on Monday. For the best in Christian Country Music, be sure to tune in on Thursdays 4-6 pm (CST).

Strictly Southern will remain on Friday mornings from 9 am-11am (CST)

For the best in Southern Gospel, Be sure to tune in to Strictly Southern With Vonda Easley.

The Show can be streamed online HERE

WPIL FM

