Strictly Country Show With Vonda Easley Moves To Thursdays At WPIL 91.7 (Heflin, Alabama)

Written by scoopsnews on August 15, 2018 – 5:59 am -

STARTING NEXT WEEK August 20th

The Strictly Country Show With Vonda Easley will move to Thursdays at 4 PM. There will be no show on Monday. For the best in Christian Country Music, be sure to tune in on Thursdays 4-6 pm (CST).

Strictly Southern will remain on Friday mornings from 9 am-11am (CST)

For the best in Southern Gospel, Be sure to tune in to Strictly Southern With Vonda Easley.

The Show can be streamed online HERE

