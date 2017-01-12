The “Strictly Southern Show with Vonda Easley” Launches New Website

Written by scoopsnews on January 12, 2017 – 6:36 pm -

Heflin, Alabama The Strictly Southern Show with Vonda Easley has launched a new website, http://strictlysouthernshow.com/, to serve as an informational site about the show. The site was created by hausofjaydale. You can Listen Live from the Strictly Southern Page.

The show airs on Fridays from 9:00 am- 11:00 AM (CST) at WPIL 91.7 FM in Heflin, Alabama. Tomorrow’s guest will be Georgia Promoter, Mr. Robert York . Be sure and listen to hear about some exciting upcoming York events. The next event will take place January 28th with The Booth Brothers.

During The Strictly Southern Show, Vonda plays a mixture of Gold Classic Southern Gospel Hits, Today’s Best Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and gives the local news and events for the surrounding counties. Vonda Easley starts the show with a big Hey Ya’ll! She will warm your heart and make you feel at home. You just never know what might take place on the show. The last half hour, Rob Patz, owner of Sgn Scoops Magazine, joins Vonda for Creekside and Southern Gospel Weekend News. You will not want to miss a single show once you listen once. The show ends in prayer so submit those prayer requests each week.

The website is designed to be a resource for listeners to easily submit their prayer requests and song requests for the upcoming program and to log on directly to the show.

Station Website HERE

Strictly Southern Show HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related