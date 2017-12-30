Strictly Southern- Watch The Show HERE!

Written by scoopsnews on December 30, 2017 – 11:29 am -

“Today’s Show was like no other”, states Vonda Easley, host of The Strictly Southern Show. Strictly Southern is a syndicated weekly program based out of Heflin, Alabama at WPIL 91.7 FM.

We asked Vonda what was different about the show. Here’s what she said:

”I wish I could tell you but all I know is God showed up and showed out. There was a time when I was squalling and couldn’t hold back. I found out today that God can show up anywhere, even in a tiny radio station in a tiny little town.”

Here is a link to today’s show. Hope you enjoy!

