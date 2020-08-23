Studio 115A Calling All Songwriters

Written by scoopsnews on August 23, 2020 – 1:17 pm -

September 26, 2020*

Calling all songwriters and those who have dreamed of becoming a songwriter!

We are excited to host the upcoming Songwriting Seminar at Studio 115A in Columbus, MS on Saturday, September 26th! Join our very own Dennis McKay and Jessica Horton as they share their songwriting experiences and work with you to fine tune your skills. If you have always wanted to write a song or you are a seasoned songwriter, we hope you will reserve your seat and join us for this one day songwriting seminar in beautiful, historic Columbus, Mississippi.

For More Information: Click HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related