Subscribe to SGN Scoops today and get a FREE cd!

Written by scoopsnews on July 5, 2020 – 2:17 pm -

You’ve heard that SGN Scoops now has a printed magazine. You can get a subscription for the low price of $25.00 per year. Through July 10th, We are including a SGN Scoops Cd with over 15 amazing artists in this deal for our new subscribers.

Filled with artist pictures, features and our Top 100 Southern Gospel , Top 40 Christian Country, and Top 20 Bluegrass, this version of our monthly magazine is a great way for you to have a material copy of one of the leading magazines in Southern Gospel and Christian Country. Please click on this link for more information. And remember, for more Southern Gospel and Christian Country news, follow SGN Scoops on Facebook HERE

You Can Also Call And Subscribe At 360 933 0741

Subscribe To SGN Scoops Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related