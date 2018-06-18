Subscribe Today!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 18, 2018 – 6:52 pm -

June 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

You’ve heard that SGN Scoops now has a printed form of our digital magazine. You can get your copy for the low price of $2.50 per issue or $25.00 per year. We are currently including a SGN Scoops Cd with over 15 amazing artists in this deal. Offer will be good until June 30th so take advantage of it today.

Filled with artist pictures, features and our Top 100 Southern Gospel and Top 40 Christian Country, this condensed version of our monthly magazine is a great way for you to have a material copy of one of the leading magazines in Southern Gospel and Christian Country. Please click on this link for more information. And remember, for more Southern Gospel and Christian Country news, follow SGN Scoops on Facebook HERE

Subscribe HERE

If you are interested in an ad in the Digital and/or Printed magazine, we are currently working on the July Edition. Contact Vonda Easley today to take advantage of this special. (256-310-7892)

