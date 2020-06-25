SUE DODGE PARTNERS WITH CHAPEL VALLEY FOR A BRAND NEW SEASON IN MINISTRY

Written by Staff on June 25, 2020 – 9:59 am -

Sharps Chapel, Tenn. – Chapel Valley is thrilled to announce a partnership with four-time Dove Award-winner and Gaither artist, Sue Dodge (website HERE). Many know Sue Dodge from her appearances on Gaither Homecoming events and videos and some even remember her early days with The Speer Family.

Sue has been in the studio working on her new Christmas album and getting to know the Chapel Valley production crew in the process.

Sue celebrated 50 years in Southern gospel music last year with the launch of her “Let me Tell You About Jesus” album.

The Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Museum has a brand new display featuring some of her memoirs from her lifetime contribution to the industry. Amos and Sue Dodge recently retired after founding and pastoring Capital Church for over 40 years, and Sue has resumed traveling, singing and sharing the gospel.

Shane Roark of Chapel Valley shared, “We are excited to welcome Sue Dodge to the Chapel Valley family. She is an accomplished artist and has shared the stage with some of the most legendary names in the Southern gospel industry. Sue is seasoned, yet humble, and her joy literally spills out as we work together. We look forward to sharing her music and supporting her ministry as she brings some Christmas joy into your hearts and your homes.”

Learn more about the latest news in Sue’s ministry world at www.suedodge.com or visit her Facebook page: @suedodgemusic.

Visit Chapel Valley’s website: www.chapelvalleymusic.com and be sure to like their social media page for exciting upcoming news: @chapel.valley.5.

