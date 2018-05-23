Sunday Drive Carries Faith ‘A Million Miles’

Written by Staff on May 23, 2018 – 7:56 am -

Arden, NC. (May 23, 2018) – With songs about strong belief, grateful praise and reliance on faith, Sunday Drive’s latest project “A Million Miles” carries a resounding message that God is never too far away. With a classic country style and upbeat lyrics, the gospel group reminds listeners that following Christ leads to a joyful life, despite the ups and downs we all face. Visit Sunday Drive’s website here.

The group’s first single “Living In The Middle Of His Will” talks about how life gets sweeter in the place of peace found through following Christ. The title track, “A Million Miles,” says “On the wings of an angel band / His mercy reaches across the span / To lift me up to the Savior’s face / A million miles is not too far for grace.” It’s another moving reminder that no low is too low for God to find you and pull you back up.

“We are so excited about our new recording ‘A Million Miles.’ We reached out of our songwriting box and asked some of the greatest writers in Gospel music for some songs and did they come through,” says Jeff Treece. “The title cut ‘A Million Miles’ is written by our good friend, Mark Bishop. Our first single ‘Living In The Middle Of His Will’ is written by Dianne Wilkinson and Lee Black. It also includes original, easy listening, classic and comedy songs. Come take a trip you will never forget — ‘A Million Miles’ by Sunday Drive.”

“A Million Miles” will be available July 13 from Sonlite Records. Pre-order it now HERE.

About Sunday Drive

Jeff Treece, Misty Treece, and Dusty Treece make up the award-winning trio that is Sunday. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and many others. Sunday Drive has performed at The Grand Ole Opry, Silver Dollar City, Dollywood and The National Quartet Convention and performed with artists like The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave, David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more. Sunday Drive has a unique ability to communicate through song and humor creating an experience and journey audiences won’t soon forget.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

READ The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Download The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen Online To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related