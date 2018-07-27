Sunday Drive is cruising over to Creekside 2018

Written by Staff on July 27, 2018 – 7:46 am -

Sunday Drive is traveling down the highway to Creekside Gospel Music Convention this year. From Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, the Smoky Mountain Convenation Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, will welcome some of the best in today’s gospel music. And for Christian music with a country vibe, you can’t get much better than Sunday Drive.

Misty, Jeff, and Dusty Treece make up this award winning trio.

Sunday Drive has been honored to receive over 20 Entertainer and Vocal Group of the Year awards

combined with multiple #1 songs. This group has had the privilege to perform at prestigious venues such as

The National Quartet Convention. The Treeces have shared the stage with The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave,

David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more. The Grand Ole Opry, Silver Dollar City, Dollywood andThe National Quartet Convention.The Treeces have shared the stage with The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave,David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more. Listen to the band on You Tube: Sunday Drive provides a musical experience that takes their audience on a journey they will remember forever. For more information click here Don’t miss all of the Creekside 2018 specialty events such as the 2018 Diamond Awards, Dr Jerry Goff Honors Arthur Rice, the Red Back Hymnal Choir, Midnight Prayer, Daytime Showcases, and so much more. C.T. Townsend will also be speaking. VIP tickets are available as well as special Group Rate accommodation. Log onto the Creekside Facebook page or website for more information, or call 360-933-0741. Read the full SGNScoops Magazine July 2018 HERE Download the PDF of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related