Sunday Drive is cruising over to Creekside 2018

Sunday Drive is cruising over to Creekside 2018Written by Staff on July 27, 2018 – 7:46 am -
Sunday Drive is traveling down the highway to Creekside Gospel Music Convention this year. From Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, the Smoky Mountain Convenation Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, will welcome some of the best in today’s gospel music. And for Christian music with a country vibe, you can’t get much better than Sunday Drive.
Misty, Jeff, and Dusty Treece make up this award winning trio.
combined with multiple #1 songs. This group has had the privilege to perform at prestigious venues such as
The National Quartet Convention.The Treeces have shared the stage with The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave,
David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more.
Don’t miss all of the Creekside 2018 specialty events such as the 2018 Diamond Awards, Dr Jerry Goff Honors Arthur Rice, the Red Back Hymnal Choir, Midnight Prayer, Daytime Showcases, and so much more. C.T. Townsend will also be speaking.
VIP tickets are available as well as special Group Rate accommodation. Log onto the Creekside Facebook page or website for more information, or call 360-933-0741.
Read the full SGNScoops Magazine July 2018 HERE
Tags: 2018 Creekside Gospel Music Convention, 2018 Diamond Awards, Arthur Rice, Dr. Goff, Sunday Drive
