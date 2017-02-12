Sunday Lineup at WPIL 91.7, Heflin, Alabama

Written by scoopsnews on February 12, 2017 – 8:01 am -

Perhaps you are away from home or at home sick today an unable to attend church.

WPIL in Heflin, Alabama has a wonderful lineup of preaching and would like to invite you to listen.

9 am- Josh Franks

11 am- First Baptist Church of White Plains

12 pm- East Heflin Baptist

2 pm – Splashes of Joy Ladies Ministry

All times are CST.

For information on having your church added to the lineup, call 256-463-4226.

To tune in to the preaching Now: Click HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related